Honest Abellana NS students return wallet containing P8,000 cash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has commended four students of the Abellana National School for their honesty after they turned over to the police a wallet that contained P8, 000 cash.

The wallet’s owner, Romel Velayo, said the money was intended to pay for their electricity bill.

“This simple yet inspiring act shows how even small good deeds can make a big difference,” PBGEN Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director said.

READ: Honest security guard returns wallet owned by Chinese national

Shining example

Grade 7 students JM Libradilla, Loanah Daniela Bacu, Zhyreen Claire Mondejar and Janziel Maghanoy turned over to the police on Friday, July 11, a wallet which they found that contained P8, 000 cash and various identification cards.

In an advisory, PRO-7 said that the students found the wallet near their school located along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City and turned this over to the nearby Osmeña Police Station.

READ: Honesty in the midst of the pandemic

Velayo, a driver who is assigned to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, learned of the whereabouts of his missing wallet after Abellana Police posted an advisory about it on their official Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

“Mapasalamaton kaayo ko sa mga estudyante ug sa kapulisan sa ilang pagkamatinud-anon ug sa dali na aksyon. Dako kaayo kini’g kahulugan para kanako ug sa akong pamilya,” Velayo said.

(I an very grateful to the students and the police for their honesty and immediate action. This means a lot to me and my family.)

Maranan for his part said, “These young students have set a shining example of honesty, and I commend them and our police officers for working together to do what is right.”

Partnership

Maranan also mentioned of the “importance of fostering good values among the youth and strengthening the partnership between the community and the police to build safer, more peaceful neighborhoods.”

“Our partnership with the community, especially with our young people, plays a vital role in maintaining peace, order, and integrity in society. When citizens, no matter how young choose to do the right thing, they help build a culture of honesty and public trust that strengthens the foundation of our communities,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP