Operators of Cebu City ‘scam hub’ charged

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers have filed criminal complaints against four individuals believed to be behind the operation of a suspected scam hub in Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City.

In an advisory, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that complaints for investment fraud and the violation of the Philippine Securities Regulation Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act were filed on July 4, 2025 against alias “Tonying,” the alleged operator of the scam hub.

Three of Tonying’s alleged accomplices – alias “Lerang,” “Yan-yan,” and “Jeje” – were also charged for the violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

If convicted, the four may face imprisonment of up to 21 years or pay fines amounting to as much as P5 million, “depending on the specific charges and the court’s ruling.”

“Under the Securities Regulation Code and Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, investment fraud and unregistered securities dealings are considered serious financial crimes, and when committed through online platforms, are further aggravated under the Cybercrime Prevention Act,” read part of the PRO-7 advisory.

Far from over

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, said that the filing of complaints against the scam hub operators was “a major step in our comprehensive efforts to dismantle networks that prey on the financial vulnerability of the public.”

However, Maranan said that their investigation into the scam hub’s operation was far from over.

“We will ensure that those behind these deceptive operations are made accountable to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Law enforcers said that they continue to investigate other individuals seen “actively participating” in Tonying’s operation.

“Efforts are also underway to identify additional individuals involved in the illegal operation, as seen in CCTV footage recovered from the raided premises,” the PRO-7 advisory said.

“Investigators are currently working to match their identities with digital evidence and personnel records for appropriate legal action,” it added.

