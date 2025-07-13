All 17 Filipino crew of MV Magic Seas safely repatriated, says DMW

MANILA, Philippines — All 17 Filipino crew members of MV Magic Seas, a vessel recently attacked by Houthi rebels, have safely returned to the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Sunday.

According to the DMW, 11 seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Saturday night, while the first six crew members were repatriated last Friday.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured the seafarers that the DMW’s “Aksyon Fund” will provide the necessary assistance and support, including medical and financial aid.

“Aside from our immediate financial assistance and reintegration services, all the seafarers will also receive medical check-ups, including physical and mental health assessments, as well as psychosocial counseling to help them recover from the challenges they faced abroad,” he said.

The DMW earlier reported that the 17 Filipinos and two foreign nationals—a Romanian and a Vietnamese—survived the July 6 assault and were rescued by a passing container ship, Safeen Prism.

According to Crewcare Inc., the ship’s licensed manning agency, the MV Magic Seas was sailing about 51 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen, when it came under attack.

Meanwhile, the government continues its search and rescue operations for the 13 missing crew members of the sunken MV Eternity C in Yemen.

Cacdac earlier said the vessel was attacked by Houthi rebels off the coast of Hodeidah on Monday or Tuesday morning (Manila time), with 22 crew members on board—21 of them Filipinos.

