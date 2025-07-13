DOTr to probe MCIA runway closure after flight disruptions

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Sunday said it will investigate the runway closure at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) that resulted in cancelled flights on Saturday.

According to Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, the agency has to investigate why the asphalt on the runway peeled off.

He also shared that the asphalt was last repaired sometime between 2018 and 2020, based on reports presented to him.

READ: Mactan-Cebu airport back to normal; 37 flights cancelled

“It should last for years, that’s why it should not be easily damaged. We will investigate that, and we will have to look into the last repair’s quality, the repair itself, and the quality of the materials used,” Dizon, speaking in Filipino, said in an interview with Super Radyo DZBB when asked how long the intervals of repairs should be.

When asked how big the asphalt damage was, Dizon answered: “It’s not that much but safety first when it comes to landing and taking off of airplanes. It should not be compromised.”

The DOTr on Saturday said the airport resumed its normal operations using the secondary runway as of 6 p.m. Shortly after, the agency reported that the primary runway became operational by 7:30 p.m.

READ: Mactan-Cebu airport among world’s ‘most improved airports’

In an advisory on Saturday, the MCIA said “[f]light operations have resumed, and all airport activities are back to normal.”

Cebu Pacific said at least 18 of its scheduled flights were cancelled, while Philippine Airlines said the temporary runway closure resulted in the cancellation of 21 flights.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP