USC Lady Warriors open V-League Visayas with solid win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning CESAFI women’s volleyball champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, kicked off their V-League Visayas campaign with an impressive four-set victory over the gritty University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters on Saturday night, July 12, at the Eladio Villa Memorial Gymnasium of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) campus.

Riding the momentum from their July 6 exhibition match against the Cignal HD Spikers, the Lady Warriors controlled most of the game to win, 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17. The match lasted nearly an hour and 30 minutes.

Veterans Rose Bisnar and CESAFI Finals MVP Ghanna Suan led the way with 15 points each for head coach Grace Antigua’s squad. Both attackers scored all of their points off kills. Mary Tariman and Alyssa Diez also stepped up, adding 11 points apiece.

On the UC side, Leady Rule and Glaiza Santusidad finished with 14 points each in a valiant effort. Rule contributed four service aces and five excellent digs, while Santusidad delivered 11 kills and three blocks for head coach Elvin Tabura.

READ: USC gains confidence despite loss to Cignal in friendly match

The Lady Warriors return to action today, July 13, against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 5 p.m., while UC will face tournament host USPF.

In the other match, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars improved to 2-0 in the standings after sweeping the USPF Lady Panthers, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20.

USJ-R’s top scorer Rachel Tecson delivered a stellar 20-point performance, anchored on 19 kills and four excellent digs. She was the only player from USJ-R to reach double figures. Julienne Gadingan backed her up with nine points, all from attacks.

As of writing, the Lady Jaguars are playing against the CIT-U Lady Wildcats in today’s ongoing matches.

Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers dropped to a 1-1 record, with Juciel Nadera leading the team with nine points built on five kills and four blocks. /csl

