Sultan loses to Japan’s Akitsugi in 10-round California battle

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former world title challenger Jonas “Zorro” Sultan suffered his second consecutive defeat after losing to Japanese prospect Katsuma Akitsugi in a non-title bout on Sunday, July 13 (Manila time), in Fresno, California.

Akitsugi, who remains unbeaten, dominated Sultan over 10 rounds to earn a lopsided unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92 in favor of the 27-year-old, who improved his record to 13 wins with three knockouts.

Sultan, who fights under MP Promotions, dropped to 19 wins with 11 knockouts and eight losses. This was his first fight since suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Riku Masuda in February 2024 in Japan.

Akitsugi has now defeated three Filipino boxers in his career. Prior to Sultan, he scored a sixth-round knockout over former world title challenger Aston Palicte. In 2021, he edged out Arnold Dinong by split decision.

From the opening bell, Akitsugi established control with sharp jabs, using his height and reach advantage to keep Sultan at bay. The Filipino veteran took a cautious approach early, relying on counterpunching opportunities.

Sultan had his moments, landing crisp straights in the middle rounds, but he was clearly outworked by Akitsugi’s volume punching and activity. In the later rounds, Sultan pressed the action and threw more combinations, momentarily putting Akitsugi on the back foot.

Still, the Japanese boxer adjusted quickly, using well-timed jabs and straights to neutralize Sultan’s surge. The two fighters accidentally clashed heads several times, causing a cut above Akitsugi’s right eyebrow, but it didn’t affect the outcome. /csl

