Cebuano triathletes reign supreme at 5150 Bohol 2025

PANGLAO, BOHOL — Cebuano triathletes made a powerful statement at the 2025 5150 Bohol, with Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Matthew Justine Hermosa and national standout Karen Manayon dominating their respective divisions in the Olympic-distance showdown held Sunday, July 13, at the scenic Bellevue Resort.

Over 800 triathletes from across the country and beyond braved the intense tropical heat and a grueling course that featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run through the postcard views of Panglao Island.

Hermosa, racing under the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold banner, proved why he’s one of the country’s top multisport athletes. The 2023 SEA Games aquathlon relay champion crossed the finish line with a time of 2:02:45, dethroning defending champion Irienold Reig Jr., who clocked in at 2:05:20. Jonathan Pagaura took third in 2:08:38.

READ: Hundreds of triathletes set for Sun Life 5150 Bohol race in Panglao

Hermosa’s splits were a testament to his consistency, by logging 19:37 in the swim, 1:00:36 on the bike, and a solid 38:02 in the run.

In the women’s division, Karen Manayon continued her rise in the elite ranks, taking the crown in 2:27:39. Her strong swim of 21:13 and commanding bike split of 1:12:06 set her up for victory. She held off national teammate Bea Quiambao, who settled for second in 2:31:07, while Ines Santiago placed third with 2:34:56.

Both Hermosa and Manayon were honored with the Bagong Bayani Award, each receiving ₱10,000 for their outstanding contributions to Philippine sports.

In the Sunrise Sprint, which featured a shorter but no less intense course (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run), John Michael Lalimos and Nicole Marie Del Rosario delivered strong performances to top their respective fields.

Lalimos surged ahead with a winning time of 1:01:20, edging out teammates Renz Wynn Corbin (1:03:46) and Johnwayne Ybanez (1:06:14) for a clean podium sweep by TLTG Go For Gold.

On the women’s side, Del Rosario led a Cebuana sweep, crossing the line in 1:14:56, ahead of Candace Maire Socito (1:17:24) and Venice Larah Herbias (1:18:16).

Beyond the finish line glory, perhaps the biggest victory belonged to Coach Roland Remolino who is the coach and mentor of Hermosa, Lalimos, and Del Rosario, so as several podium finishers in the race under the TLTG Go For Gold.

Photo caption: L-R: Matthew Justine Hermosa, Karen Manayon, John Michael Lalimos, and Nicole Marie Del Rosario. | 5150 Bohol photos

