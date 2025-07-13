CIT-U Baby Wildcats eye stronger run in Cesafi campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the men’s basketball tournament remains the main draw of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), there’s much more to the league than what happens in the senior division.

The youth categories—particularly the 12-under and 15-under divisions—continue to showcase raw talent, resilience, and the future of Cebuano basketball.

Among the promising teams making waves in these grassroots divisions is the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats.

With Cesafi’s inclusion of the 12-under division in recent years and, last year, the addition of the 15-under, the league has become a vital pipeline for developing future stars. And if recent performances are any indication, the Baby Wildcats are quickly becoming one of the programs to watch.

In an interview with CDN Digital, CIT-U Baby Wildcats head coach Dennis Lee Pacquiao shared his insights on the team’s progress and preparation for the upcoming Cesafi Season 25. Last season, they reached the Final Four—a milestone that highlighted their growing competitiveness.

“We had a promising run last year,” said Pacquiao. “For this upcoming Cesafi season, CIT-U has shown resilience and teamwork, especially in how we competed against some of the league’s top teams.”

READ: CIT-U Lady Wildcats sweep UP Cebu for first V-League win

The Baby Wildcats’ 12-under roster includes Filjun Abrenica, Kyrie Adlawan, Dwane Basergo, Akheo Alvarez, Salmens Delos Santos, John Kyle Aripal, Blake Alba, Luis Tuquib, Sonny Rossi, Jared Monggas, Rowe Lagcao, Kendrick Khor, and Reigniler Franc Navaja.

Though the team fell short of winning the title, Pacquiao said their performance only strengthened their resolve.

“I reminded the boys to stay focused and motivated. We’ve learned from last season and used that to craft new strategies that we believe will bring better results this year,” he said.

Pacquiao laid out clear goals for the team: to secure another Final Four berth, make a deeper playoff run, and ultimately compete for the championship.

More than just winning, Pacquiao emphasized player development as a cornerstone of the program.

“Our team is built on strong fundamentals, we’re team-oriented, resilient, and passionate. CIT-U’s success comes from the collective effort of every player. We focus on communication, teamwork, and trust,” he explained.

“I always encourage the players to believe in themselves, to recognize their strengths and embrace challenges. We celebrate small victories and work hard to improve on our weaknesses.”

With Season 25 on the horizon, Pacquiao—together with assistant coach Pete Patrimonio—continues to fine-tune the team. They know the road ahead won’t be easy, but the groundwork has been laid.

And if their steady rise is any indication, the CIT-U Baby Wildcats are more than ready to level up on the hardcourt. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP