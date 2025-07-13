Cebu City shooting incidents: Two men shot on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate shooting incidents occurred in two different barangays early Sunday, July 13, 2025.

One happened in Brgy. Labangon, specifically in Sitio NHDC, where the victim, Amado Adolfo Taborada Jr., a 28-year-old male and a resident of the area, was shot.

Another shooting incident occurred along Gov. M. Roa Street, at the back of Cebu Doctors’ Hospital, where the victim was identified as Tonton Ellustrisimo, a jobless legal-age resident of Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Both incidents happened around the same hour. The shooting in Brgy. Labangon occurred at around 3:41 a.m., while the one near Cebu Doctors’ Hospital took place minutes later, at around 3:50 a.m.

As of this writing, authorities are still investigating the two incidents, including identifying the suspects and determining the motives behind both attacks. /csl

