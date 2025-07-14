Stranded young hikers in Budlaan, Cebu City: 1 dead, 3 rescued

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A hiking trip to one of Cebu City’s popular outdoor spots ended in tragedy on Sunday, July 13.

Four hikers, all young adults, got stranded within the vicinity of Budlaan Falls on Saturday, July 12, when the adjacent Butuanon River swelled and overflowed. Unfortunately, one got swept by the rushing current and drowned, authorities confirmed.

The deceased victim was a 21-year-old resident from Purok 8, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Rescuers from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Central Visayas’ Special Rescue Force conducted on Saturday, July 12 search and rescue operations for the distressed hikers.

They received the alert around Saturday afternoon and immediately responded to the area, said Fire Office Cheska Jem Embudo of BFP-7’s Special Rescue Force.

Due to the terrain, responders had to switch vehicles in order to reach Budlaan Falls, located in the upstream portions of Butuanon River. Despite inclement weather, they proceeded with the rescue mission.

Based on the video shared by BFP personnel, the stranded hikers had been sitting and standing on the large boulders near the falls.

They had been stuck there when the water level in the river suddenly rose, and to avoid the strong current. Rescuers successfully saved three of the stranded hikers through a rope bridge past 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, other members of the responding team discovered the lifeless body of one of the hikers a few meters away from the falls.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival. According to Embudo, there had been two groups of hikers who called for help, including the three rescued. The victim from Cordova belonged to another group.

In the meantime, investigations are underway to determine if the hikers had any guide when they decided to trek around Budlaan Falls.

Authorities also advised the rescued hikers as well as the public to always coordinate with barangay officials or ask assistance from a tour guide when doing outdoor trips for their own safety.

