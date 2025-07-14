Filipina caregiver hurt in Israel missile strike dies —DFA

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday confirmed the death of Leah Mosquera, the Filipina caregiver who sustained severe injuries during a missile attack in Rehovot, Israel on June 15.

In a statement, the DFA said Mosquera’s passing was relayed by her sister, who is also an overseas Filipino worker in Israel.

“The Department conveys its deepest condolences to Ms. Mosquera’s family and loved ones,” the DFA said.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv is coordinating with authorities for the immediate repatriation of Mosquera’s remains.

The DFA also thanked the Israeli medical personnel who cared for Mosquera during her hospitalization, as well as the Filipino community in Israel who supported her and her family throughout the ordeal.

As the nation mourns, the DFA renewed its call for the protection of civilians and migrant workers amid armed conflict.

Mosquera was one of the casualties when a missile struck a residential building in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, following back-and-forth attacks between Israel and Iran last month.

She had been confined in critical condition for weeks before succumbing to her injuries.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos living and working in Israel, mostly employed in the caregiving and household sectors.

The Philippine government continues to monitor the security situation, and has advised Filipinos in Israel to remain alert and follow local safety protocols. (PNA)

