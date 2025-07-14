All Filipino crew of attacked MV Magic Seas back home, aid given

MANILA, Philippines – All 17 Filipino crew members of the MV Magic Seas —a cargo vessel recently attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea— have been safely repatriated and are now receiving comprehensive support from the government.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), six seafarers arrived on July 11, followed by the remaining 11 on Saturday night, who were welcomed by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and DMW officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Cacdac commended the seafarers for their bravery during the incident and underscored that government aid would go beyond immediate financial assistance.

“Magaling kayo at magigiting. May AKSYON FUND tayo para magbigay ng tulong at suporta sa inyo, pero hindi ’yan ang pinakamahalaga. Ang mahalaga ay nakauwi kayo ng ligtas (You are brave and outstanding. We have an AKSYON FUND to provide support, but what’s more important is that you have returned home safely),” Cacdac said as quoted in a DMW news release Sunday.

The DMW chief said each seafarer will undergo full medical check-ups, including physical, mental health, and psychosocial assessments, to aid in their recovery and reintegration.

The repatriation was made possible through close coordination among multiple government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Migrant Workers Offices, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health, MIAA Medical Team, and the Department of Transportation.

Cacdac extended his gratitude to all involved, particularly DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, for their swift and compassionate response. (PNA)

