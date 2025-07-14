LTFRB-7: ‘Anti-Sardinas’ rule implementation intensified, 3 PUVs fined

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three public utility vehicles (PUVs) were fined by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) after the agency intensified this month its “Anti-Sardinas Policy” or the no overloading rule of PUVs.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. confirmed this.

Although Montealto admitted that they did not have enough manpower to conduct operations throughout the region, but they were reviewing the CCTV footage of PUVs, particularly modern jeepneys and buses.

During their review, if they can confirm that a PUV has violated the policy and was overloading, the operator would be fined P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 for the third offense.

Aside from this, their franchise will also be revoked for habitual offenders.

If the PUV units don’t have a CCTV, they will also be fined for another violation.

“Required man na sila nga kinahanglan naa silay CCTV sud sa ilang unit,” Montealto said.

(It is required of them to have a CCTV inside their units.)

Aside from this, they will also be waiting for the endorsement from the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) for other possible violators of the policy.

Montealto, however, clarified that the policy had already existed and was only intensified based on the order of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon.

