Mandaue reclamation project: SC affirms validity of joint venture deal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Supreme Court has affirmed the validity of the joint venture agreement (JVA) between GlobalCity Mandaue Corporation (GMC) and Mandaue City Government for the implementation of the largest reclamation project in Cebu.

The agreement was signed in 2014 by the city government and Sultan 900 Inc., the contractual joint venture agreement (CJVA), along with GlobalCity Mandaue Corporation for the GlobalCity Mandaue Project, a reclamation and urban development initiative.

The 131-hectare reclamation project will be built around the Mactan Channel and near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, which will expand the land territory of Barangay Paknaan and Umapad in Mandaue City.

The reclaimed area will be utilized as a mixed-use development zone for commercial, residential, industrial, and tourism projects.

The preparation for the implementation of the project started in 2016, which included the hiring of manpower and the purchase of generator sets. However, the project was delayed after the Mandaue City Government failed to acquire and complete the necessary permits.

Due to this, the incident resulted in a legal process to determine who should be held liable for the delay of the project, which has reached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, however, has affirmed the decision of the Pasig Trial Court and the Court of Appeals, which orders both parties to fulfill their obligation under the CJVA.

The Supreme Court stated that the GMC and the city government should comply with their obligations in the contract.

GMC, however, expressed its commitment to fulfill its obligations in the contract.

According to lawyer Hans Santos, legal counsel of GMC, the company will comply with the decision of the Supreme Court and is willing to coordinate with the city government and other agencies in pursuing the GlobalCity Mandaue Project.

“Ang desisyong ito ay magbibigay daan sa mas pinalawak na oportunidad sa ekonomiya, mas maraming trabaho, at pag-papanatiling pag-unlad ng lungsod,” Santos said.

(This decision will pave way to bigger opportunities of the economy, more work, and to continue to develop the city.)

“Nananabik kaming maghatid ng isang world-class na proyekto na kapaki-pakinabang para sa lokal na komunidad at sa buong bansa,” she added.

(We are excited to bring a world class project that will be a benefit for the local community and the whole country.)

