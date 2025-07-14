Habagat continues to prevail in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The bad weather Cebu has been experiencing for weeks will unlikely go away this week.

Due to the prevailing southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, Cebu will continue to have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, the state weather bureau said.

“The rest of Visayas (including Cebu) will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the Southwest Monsoon,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said.

Meanwhile, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, also due to the habagat, Pagasa added.

On the other hand, Pagasa is currently not monitoring any low-pressure area for possible tropical cyclone formation.

The nearest, Tropical Storm Nari, is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa earlier noted that “Nari” was still being monitored outside the PAR as of 8 a.m. on Sunday. It was last located 2,190 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, moving northward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph). / with reports from INQUIRER.net

