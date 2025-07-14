PRO-7 confiscates P45.8M worth of shabu in one week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Central Visayas confiscated P45.8 million worth of suspected shabu in just one week.

The illegal drugs, weighing at least 6.7 kilograms, were seized in various operations held in the region from July 6 to 12, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said.

Furthermore, authorities also uprooted marijuana plants worth P8,332 and arrested 288 drug suspects across the region during the weeklong campaign.

READ: Alleged shabu lab uncovered in Cebu City apartment

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, said the success of these operations reflect PRO-7’s intelligence-driven approach.

“These operations are not just about confiscating narcotics,” Maranan said in a statement. “Each seizure means safer communities, fewer crimes, and better protection for our families and youth,” he continued.

Border security

As part of its broader effort in the fight against illegal drugs, PRO-7 also revealed that they have strengthened border security and checkpoints to stop the entry of contrabands into the region.

“A drug-free Central Visayas is our collective goal,” Maranan said.

Moreover, Maranan has expressed his full support to the national campaign against illegal drugs led by Philippine National Police Chief General Nicolas Torre III.

He said PRO-7 will continue to target drug syndicates and work to dismantle their networks.

Prevention

Aside from enforcing arrests and seizures, PRO-7 is also focused on prevention. The command is working with communities to educate people, especially the youth, about the dangers of illegal drugs.

Rehabilitation support and awareness programs are also part of the plan.

“We’re not just fighting the supply of drugs. We’re also working to protect people from falling into drug use,” Maranan said.

PRO-7 is also encouraging the public to stay alert and to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhood.

Maranan stressed that strong cooperation between the police and the community is key to keeping the region safe.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP