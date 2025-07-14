Consolacion buy-bust: Truck driver, 2 others nabbed with P2.7M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ramon (not his real name) used to work as a cargo truck driver before he started to sell illegal drugs in June based on the prodding of a friend from Leyte and with hopes of earning extra cash.

For his first mission, he was given a kilo of shabu by his supplier for disposal to buyers in Mandaue City and the neighboring towns of Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela.

In less then a month, Ramon was able already sell half of the supply or around 600 grams. However, authorities learned of his operations as a result of his recklessness and inexperience in the illegal drug trade.

Ramon was placed under surveillance for two weeks based on tips that law enforcers received from concerned citizens.

He landed in jail with only P500 in earnings from his first illegal drug deal.

Consolacion buy-bust

Ramon, who is considered by authorities as a high-value drug personality, was arrested in Purok Batong in Brgy. Danglag in Consolacion, Cebu along with two others on Sunday, July 13. One of the arrested suspects was his runner while the other one was a buyer.

Law enforcers also confiscated the remaining shabu in his possession, estimated to weight 400 grams and valued a P2.72 million.

During the investigation, Ramon admitted that he was already able to dispose most of his supply. He said that he was paid P500 to dispose a kilo of shabu.

Police no longer provided information on his supplier due to an ongoing follow up operation.

Ramon and the two other arrested individuals are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Consolacion Police Station while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

Reduce the supply

In a statement, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said that Sunday’s anti-drugs operation was part of ongoing efforts to reduce the supply of illegal drugs in Cebu and to disrupt the activities of drug groups operating here.

“We’re tracking them down and making arrests,” Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez, the acting CPPO director said.

“No drug trafficker should expect to get away with it,” he added.

Sunday’s operation was by implemented by personnel of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group – SOU7.

