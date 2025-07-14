Badian road accident: ’Drunk’ driver crashes motorcycle, 2 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A driver of a motorcycle, who was believed to be drunk, lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the side of the road causing him and his passenger to be injured.

The accident happened on Sunday, July 13, in Barangay Malhiao, Badian town in southern Cebu.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle was heading toward Sitio Tabigi-an in Barangay Manduyong when the crash happened.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved for privacy reasons, but the Badian Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed that alcohol did play a role in the accident.

The two victims were thrown off the motorcycle and were injured. Personnel from the MDRRMO, who responded and arrived at the accident site, applied first aid and rushed the victims to the hospital for treatment.

In light of the accident, the Badian MDRRMO reminds the public of the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“This incident underscores the critical importance of avoiding alcohol consumption prior to operating any motor vehicle. It is strongly advised that all drivers exercise caution and responsibility to ensure their safety and that of others,” the Badian Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said in a statement.

No charges have been filed as of this posting against the driver, but he may face possible legal consequences depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.

Badian is a municipality of the province of Cebu which is estimated to be 97 kilometers south of Cebu City.

