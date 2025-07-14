Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino debuts modern look with room upgrades

As one of Cebu’s most iconic hotels, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino has been part of countless stories from grand celebrations and business events to family vacations and weekend escapes. Known for its central location and timeless hospitality, the hotel remains a favorite for both locals and travelers.

With refreshed spaces, exciting improvements, and a culinary scene that continues to impress, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino shows that it remains at the center of it all.

Now, as it prepares to mark 30 years in the industry, Waterfront Cebu is stepping into a new chapter. With ongoing upgrades across the property, the hotel is showing that even classics can evolve.

A Modern Refresh for a Classic Stay

As part of its ongoing upgrades, Waterfront Cebu has recently renovated a selection of its rooms, giving them a fresh and modern feel designed to elevate the overall guest experience.

“What was originally planned as a soft refurbishment turned into a full-scale renovation,” shared Ali Banting, General Manager. “This renovation is all about providing an elevated guest experience and comfort.”

The updated rooms strike a balance between simplicity and intention. Each space brings together soft colors, warm lighting, and a neat layout for a comfortable stay. Details like the wave-patterned carpet add a bit of personality and a quiet nod to the hotel’s identity.

Large windows let in plenty of natural light and offer a clear view of Cebu IT Park, grounding the room in the energy of the city while keeping the mood relaxed. From design to functionality, the updated rooms offer a contemporary stay for today’s traveler.

Alongside the redesign, the hotel has introduced a new room category, the Premier Room, which replaces the former Deluxe Room.

Work is also ongoing at the casino, both in the Cebu City hotel and at the Waterfront Mactan property. “With plans in place, we aim to complete all upgrades in time for our 30th anniversary in 2028,” Banting added.

Familiar Experience, Fresh Flavors

As the rooms take on a sleek, modern look, UNO, Waterfront’s iconic buffet restaurant, continues to offer a familiar sense of ease while serving up new flavors to discover.

Known for its beloved Filipino dishes and expansive international selection, UNO is a favorite among both guests and locals. From breakfast through dinner, each buffet spread is thoughtfully selected to suit every craving, whether it’s handcrafted sushi, hearty pastas, or indulgent desserts.

Set in a spacious, relaxed dining area, UNO provides more than just a meal. It creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere paired with a refined culinary touch.

With refreshed spaces, exciting improvements, and a culinary scene that continues to impress, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino shows that it remains at the center of it all.