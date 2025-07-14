Fuel price hike July 15: Diesel up by P1.40/liter
MANILA, Philippines – After two weeks of rollbacks, fuel retailers are set to increase petroleum prices on July 15 due to Red Sea attacks and worries over a potential drop in global oil production.
In separate advisories on Monday, Seaoil, Clean Fuel, and Petro Gazz said diesel prices would jump by P1.40 a liter.
Gasoline and kerosene prices would also go up by 70 centavos and 80 centavos a liter, respectively.
Another factor that influenced price movements this week was the robust demand seen for crude oil and refined fuel products, industry sources earlier said.
