cdn mobile

Fuel price hike July 15: Diesel up by P1.40/liter

By: Lisbet K. Esmael - @inquirerdotnet July 14,2025 - 03:30 PM

fuel prices update

File photo

MANILA, Philippines – After two weeks of rollbacks, fuel retailers are set to increase petroleum prices on July 15 due to Red Sea attacks and worries over a potential drop in global oil production.

In separate advisories on Monday, Seaoil, Clean Fuel, and Petro Gazz said diesel prices would jump by P1.40 a liter.

READ: Fuel price hike also seen at 50 centavos to P1.50/liter

Gasoline and kerosene prices would also go up by 70 centavos and 80 centavos a liter, respectively.

Another factor that influenced price movements this week was the robust demand seen for crude oil and refined fuel products, industry sources earlier said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fuel price hike, fuel prices
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.