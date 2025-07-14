Viral summa cum laude surprise: Iligan grad stuns proud parents

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What’s better than graduating? Surprising your parents that you’re graduating with latin honors.

In this case, as a summa cum laude.

Erickson C. Cale, 23, a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Microbiology, pulled off a wholesome surprise during his graduation day on July 8 in Tibanga, Iligan City.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Cale can be seen in the middle of his parents.

Both parents were unsuspecting as they were just patiently waiting in line approaching the stage for a simple graduation rite tradition.

The surprise? He had kept a little secret — he wasn’t just graduating. He was graduating on top of his class.

“It was my way of expressing my gratitude for their unwavering support. And honestly, it felt incredibly rewarding to be able to give them that moment of joy, knowing how much it meant to them,” he told CDN Digital.

READ: UP Cebu valedictorian: ‘For some of us, pausing is not an option’

241 UP Diliman students to graduate summa cum laude

For Cale, this wasn’t just about academic achievement, but it was a dream he held close to his heart.

Throughout his college journey, he said he worked hard with one goal in mind — to make his family proud and to give back the best way he could.

“ I surprised my parents because, even though they never pressured me, I wanted to give them something truly special. I had known about my summa cum laude standing for a few weeks, but I kept it to myself, planning with my relatives to reveal it at graduation. While the surprise was for them, there was a personal satisfaction in seeing their faces light up with pride,” he added.

The heartwarming clip has struck the hearts of the netizens, earning thousands of reactions and shares across social media.

It was a bit comedic, seeing how his father, Eric, reacted hearing the word summa cum laude, while his mother, Emma, stood still trying to figure out what is going on.

“My dream—for myself and my parents—has always been rooted in care. Ever since I was a child, I wanted to become a medical doctor. But as I grew older, I got curious. I was drawn to industrial microbiology and even imagined a future in bioprocess engineering. So I gave myself a one-year window to explore my options responsibly. I tested the waters in biopharmaceuticals and biotech research, and after ten months, I found myself resigning… and enrolling in med school,” he added.

Many praised not just his academic feat, but the humility and love behind it.

More than just a viral video, Cale’s story is a reminder that behind every honor is a quiet sacrifice, a strong support system, and a grateful heart that never forgets where it came from. /csl