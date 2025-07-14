Boracay’s Caticlan Airport new terminal to open in 2 years

MANILA, Philippines — The new passenger terminal building (PTB) of Caticlan Airport will be opened in two years to accommodate more travelers to Boracay Island, one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) chair and CEO Ramon Ang made the commitment on Monday during the long-delayed groundbreaking ceremony of the PTB located in Malay town, Aklan province.

“Today, while some of the right-of-way issues are being worked out, we have made enough progress and with the design now ready. We can finally start building the PTB. We are confident that we can get this job done in 24 months as promised by Megawide,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. jokingly told Megawide to complete the construction of the PTB earlier than scheduled.

“If you can finish it in 18 months, I won’t complain,” the president quipped. “It’s always a pleasure to be working with Megawide because they do not back down on any challenge.”

Serving as the main gateway to Boracay Island, Godofredo P. Ramos Airport or Caticlan Airport is the most practical transit option for visitors to reach the popular beach destination. Its location in Malay town is just a ferry ride away from the island.

In November last year, SMC awarded to Megawide Construction Corp. the contract to design and build the new PTB.

The two-storey PTB will have a total floor area of 36,470 square meters with six passenger boarding bridges and 36 individual check-in counters.

It is projected to handle 7 million passengers per year, with a simultaneous capacity of 3,000 passengers at any given time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP