Man arrested for hacking, killing bedridden father in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Cebu — A son was arrested after he hacked and killed his own father inside their house in Sitio Alfagate, Barangay Sudlon I, Cebu City.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 10, 2025, while the suspect, Jojo Overnario, 40 years old, was apprehended during a hot pursuit operation on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Authorities identified the victim as Victor Overnario, 66 years old, a resident of the said place. Victor was bedridden after he became paralyzed.

Based on the investigation, when the police arrived at the area, they found the victim lying on the ground inside his room, soaked in his own blood.

The police also saw multiple incised wounds on his head, which caused his death.

According to the victim’s brother, he saw the suspect holding a bolo and going inside his brother’s house at around 10:30 p.m. on July 10.

Moments later, he heard the two arguing and the victim screaming for help.

When he went near the house, the suspect came out looking uneasy. The suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.

He tried calling his brother, but there was no answer, which made him think he had already gone to sleep.

The following day, the victim’s brother returned to the house and saw bloodstains at the front door, prompting him to seek help from the barangay, who then called the police.

Police recovered the bolo used in the crime, measuring up to 15 inches.

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, the suspect was arrested in a neighboring sitio within the same barangay.

In an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA, the suspect admitted to committing the crime and apologized to his father for what he did.

He claimed he was seemingly possessed by an evil spirit when he committed the crime.

Before the attack, Jojo said his father had asked him to eat dinner. However, he grew suspicious when he saw a bolo beside his father.

“Ako siyang giingnan nga dili ko mokaon kay wala ko gutoma. Ako kahibudngan kay ang sundang naa man sa iyang kilid,” Jojo said.

(I told him I wouldn’t eat because I wasn’t hungry. I was surprised because the bolo was right beside him.)

Jojo then claimed that he saw his father floating in the air and heard someone whispering in his ear.

“Naay naghung-hung nako nga sige mo’g away ana, birahi na,” he added.

(Someone whispered to me, ‘You always argue—hit him now.’)

Jojo said he became confused, took the bolo, and hacked his father in the head.

He also admitted that prior to the incident, he had used illegal drugs. Aside from that, he is reportedly suffering from a mental illness.

“Mga boss, kung kamo gani mogamit ug drugas, kinahanglan nga naa mo sa inyong huna-huna ug kanang maayo ang panglawas kay ang drugas mao ang espiritu nga ngilngig kaayo nga kinaiyahan sa tawo,” he added.

(If you’re going to use drugs, make sure you’re in the right state of mind and healthy because drugs are like a terrifying spirit that takes over a person.”)

He once again apologized to his father.

“Pa, kung asa man ka gibutang sa Ginoo, pasayloa ko kay nawa gyud ko sa akong paghuna-huna,” he said.

(Pa, wherever God has placed you now, forgive me, because I truly lost my mind.) /csl

