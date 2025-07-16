Camella champions thoughtful living in the City of Gentle People

The largest city and capital of Negros Oriental, Dumaguete, is home to some of the world’s best diving sites including the islands of Sumilon and Apo. It holds a place in the list of the world’s most diverse marine ecosystems due to its beautiful corals and extraordinary marine life.

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, constructing nearly 600,000 quality homes in beautifully designed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities.

Outdoor exploits, such as whale and dolphin watching along the Tanon Strait, are experiences tourists should not miss. Adventures do not end in the pristine waters of Dumaguete; there are mountains to trek including Mount Kanlaon and Cuernos de Negros—two popular peaks that are formidable but safe to climb.

The Center of Learning in the South

Dumaguete has earned the distinction of being a university town due to the presence of locally and internationally renowned universities and colleges. With an increasing demographic of students, faculty, artists, and professionals, the city is a melting pot of scholars coming from different parts of Asia and the world.

Silliman University, the first Protestant university in the Philippines and the first American private university in Asia, is the premier institution of higher learning in Dumaguete City. Significantly contributing to the unique academic character of the city, its 600,000-square-meter campus integrates seamlessly into the downtown area, creating an environment where education and city life coexist.

Dumaguete’s Bustling Economy

Tourism, academia, business process outsourcing (BPO), technology-related activities, and the retail industry are significant sources of income for the city. The growing outsourcing industry is vastly diversified in Dumaguete, with services ranging from call centers and publishing to medical transcription and architectural outsourcing. Dumaguete has one of the densest concentrations of public and private banking and financial institutions among cities in the Philippines and is home to some of the most successful finance-based cooperatives in the country.

Live Where the Stillness of Nature Meets the Solace of a Built Environment

In the land of genteel people, Camella introduces its latest community, Orilla, the ideal choice for those considering a new home in a gated, secure location in Negros Oriental. Located along the Metro Dumaguete Diversion Road, Camella Orilla is a mere 20-minute drive to the downtown area, where universities, colleges, and shopping centers are conveniently located. Its proximity to business zones, commercial hubs, and renowned educational institutions makes it an ideal place for families to establish their forever homes.

The residential development features thoughtfully designed amenities for its residents, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, playground, pocket parks, and jogging paths in lush landscapes. With round-the-clock security and a tranquil ambience, it offers a refreshing retreat for recreation and modern living.

With Dumaguete City attracting students who choose to pursue their tertiary education in its academic environment, several esteemed institutions are conveniently located near Camella Orilla. Negros Oriental State University is a short walk from the development, while Silliman University, situated along Hibbard Avenue, is approximately a 17-minute drive away. Foundation University, located on Dr. Miciano Road, can be reached in about 13 minutes. Also nearby is St. Paul University Dumaguete, a private Roman Catholic institution founded in 1904, located along Veterans Avenue.

Camella Orilla offers convenient access to essential services. Nearby medical facilities include Silliman Medical Center and Holy Child Hospital, both just a 15-minute drive from the residential development. Residents are also close to places of worship, such as the Dumaguete Cathedral and the adjacent St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral, which are accessible within a 14-minute walk. The Dumaguete City Public Market is also around 15 minutes away, ensuring that daily living in Camella Orilla is both accessible and well-connected.

The community invites residents to enjoy a laid-back lifestyle without compromising on modern conveniences, tailored for Overseas Filipinos and seasoned retirees seeking a restful yet rewarding pace of life. It is an excellent place to relocate and establish one’s roots, living in peaceful, gentle, and healthy prosperity for many years.

The Philippines’ largest homebuilder

The trailblazing real estate name that pioneered the sale of house-and-lot communities in the Philippines, Camella has risen to become the country’s largest homebuilder, renowned for its iconic Spanish Mediterranean-inspired forever homes. The communities of Camella foster a strong sense of belonging, reflecting the evolving needs and aspirations of Overseas Filipinos, their families, and future generations.

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, constructing nearly 600,000 quality homes in beautifully designed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities. The leading and preferred housing brand with a nationwide geographic reach, Camella builds thriving neighborhoods that embody innovation and progress with family and community life at its center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come.

To learn more about Camella and its developments in Visayas, visit www.camella.com.ph. Keep updated with news and offerings at [email protected]. Make your forever home a reality today!