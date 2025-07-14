SHAABAA: Batch 2010, 2012, 2021 advance to semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction, Batch 2012-Harley Davidson, and Batch 2021-FADI punched their tickets to the semifinals of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 after winning their respective playoff matches last Sunday, July 13, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2010 cruised past Batch 2007-Knox Steel in a dominant fashion, 96–57, with five players scoring in double figures, led by a stellar double-double from Jasper Diaz.

Diaz delivered 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal in a strong all-around showing. Kevin Dinsay nearly had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists, nine boards, along with a block and a steal.

Also stepping up were Jonathan Cimafranca with 17 points, Charles Divinagracia with 15, and Joshua Belarmino with 12.

Batch 2007’s Brennon Gothong scored 16 points, while Neil Benedicto tallied a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort.

Gritty challenge

Meanwhile, Batch 2012 survived a gritty challenge from Batch 2006-Subtero, carving out a 79–71 win to advance to the next round.

Adven Jess Diputado powered Batch 2012 with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. Julius Cadavis added a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Kyle Dumon contributed 12 points in the hard-fought victory.

On the other side, Mikey Cabahug scored 31 points for Batch 2006, while Chase Cokaliong chipped in 10.

Division C

In Division C of the SHAABAA, Batch 2021 routed Batch 2024-Kilat’I Refreshments, 85–61, to earn a semifinal berth.

Rey Marcus Fuentes fired 26 points, Virgil Maynard Uy added 15, and Anski-Mclouisse Espina chipped in a big double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standout Wilhelm Josh Go led Batch 2024 with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to stave off elimination.

Batch 2023 Forces Do-or-Die

Batch 2023-Kaway pulled off a surprise 78–72 win over Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces, forcing a do-or-die game and spoiling the latter’s twice-to-beat advantage.

UP Cebu Fighting Maroons standout Philip Brandon Sainz exploded for 29 points and 10 rebounds. William Baxter followed with 25 points, while Herald Kenji Boloyos added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Jacob Lee scored 23 points for Batch 2013, and Manu Fernando added 14 points and 16 boards in the tough loss.

