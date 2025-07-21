Homegrown Horizons: Discover signature Camella living in the heart of Visayas

The Visayas Region remains the ideal setting for the community gems of Camella. Residential development is becoming increasingly diverse in design, better planned, larger in scope, and more accessible as the whole region continues its unwavering progress to become what it is today – the fastest-growing economy in the country.

Cebu Province, in particular, has evolved into a cosmopolitan hub with an expanded core, fostering dynamic growth centers and modern residential communities.

A robust network of facilities, services, and conveniences essential to an ideal lifestyle supports this transformation. Its locals enjoy proximity to academic institutions, healthcare and wellness centers, entertainment and retail establishments, key business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, workspaces, and transportation hubs. To complement this impressive growth, Camella, the country’s largest and most preferred homebuilder, has positioned itself in Cebu with a vision to achieve the widest geographic reach in key growth areas. For over three decades, Camella in Cebu has continued to cater to a range of housing needs and lifestyle preferences.

Come Home to a Fusion of Architecture and Nature

Talamban is renowned for its diverse mix of residential communities, educational institutions, and commercial centers, making it a favored destination for families, students, and early-career professionals. The district offers a suburban feel while being conveniently close to the city center.

Camella introduces Montevia, its newest residential enclave in Cebu. Perched on the gentle slopes of Talamban, Camella Montevia offers a serene yet strategic address in the progressive eastern corridor of Cebu. This pine community features homes built on gently undulating terrain that fuses the efficiency of modern architecture with the natural contours of the land.

This residential development promises a lifestyle of comfort and convenience, offering housing solutions for individuals and families seeking connection and community in an emerging suburban setting. Montevia also provides an elevated living experience through expansive open spaces, lush terrains, and state-of-the-art amenities. Residents can enjoy the serene ambience of tree-lined streets, landscaped gardens, and recreational areas designed for relaxation and social engagement. Homebuyers and investors will find Montevia a sanctuary of ease and elegance.

Be surrounded by hundreds of evergreens planted in landscaped parks and on roadsides. Magnificent mountain views and misty sea vistas set against a backdrop of refreshing pine trees—a true respite from the fast-paced metro living.

Azienda in Talisay Welcomes a Charming Addition to its Italian-themed Community

Part of the larger Metro Cebu, Talisay is connected to the city through the new Cebu South Coastal Road and is experiencing significant residential growth due to its proximity to various work, educational, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and religious establishments in the area.

The over 100-hectare Italian-inspired residential development, Azienda, comprises seven enclaves that each stay true to their European theme, set against the sloping hills and panoramic landscaped settings of Talisay.

Nestled on picturesque slopes are classic homes by Camella, accentuated by landscaped parks and colorful gardens. Azienda offers lifestyle amenities designed to enhance the comfort and convenience of its homeowners. Its clubhouse features balconies with wrought-iron railings and imposing cornice structures, while an outdoor infinity pool beside it is lined at the edges by classical Roman statues and landscaped gardens. La Piazza is a central open space with parks, a trellis, a gazebo, a multipurpose outdoor ball court, and a view deck.

Azienda introduces Fiesole, its newest residential enclave, drawing inspiration from the timeless beauty of the Italian countryside. Fiesole refines residential style, comfort, and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for discerning homebuyers and investors.

The community offers a selection of house-and-lot properties crafted with attention to architectural details, spacious layouts, and high-grade finishes, ensuring both high-quality aesthetic and practical functionality. Fiesole is a reflection of Camella’s commitment to creating well-planned communities that elevate the standard of living in Cebu, offering a distinguished opportunity for those looking to be part of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.

The Philippines’ largest homebuilder

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, constructing nearly 600,000 quality homes in beautifully designed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities. The leading and preferred housing brand with a nationwide geographic reach, Camella builds thriving neighborhoods that embody innovation and progress with family and community life at its center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come.

