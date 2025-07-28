The Heart of the South: Georgia by Vista Estates sets a new standard in refined living in Iloilo

Iloilo is the economic center of the Western Visayas Region and plays host to an international airport that connects the city to major destinations in the country and around the world. Only half an hour away from the capital is the central hub for major airlines, offering the conveniences of a high-tech flight information system, passenger boarding bridges, and a passenger terminal that accommodates millions of passengers annually.

The network of educational institutions in Iloilo produces a skilled and capable workforce that fuels the city’s key industries, particularly banking and finance, retail trading, and business process outsourcing (BPO). This talent pool, combined with well-developed port facilities, reliable telecommunications, and robust infrastructure, creates an environment highly conducive to business growth.

The Haven Gateway in Western Visayas

Many of the attractions in Iloilo showcase the city’s rich historical heritage and breathtaking beauty. European-inspired architectural structures remain widely visible along the major avenues in the province. Intricate homes mark the three centuries of Spanish rule and its influence on the regional trading market with China and India.

Tourism is growing at a rapid pace, with various attractions including mountain ranges, waterfalls, and beaches. Every January, the city prepares for Dinagyang, the festival dubbed as ‘the best tourism event in the Philippines.’ Iloilo City is also a stopover destination for tourists visiting the various beaches of the province, including the world-famous Boracay. They make a point of stopping over in Iloilo to try its special delicacies, such as the La Paz Batchoy and the pork and chicken inasal.

Step into Georgia, the biggest lifestyle destination in Iloilo

Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, is broadening its reach through the latest additions to its residential portfolio. By combining cultural character, critical connectivity, and compelling commercial potential, it continues to build the blueprint for modern living around the islands. From master planned developments in growth centers, themed developments in strategic locations, and vertical communities in university clusters and emerging districts, Vista Land anticipates the future of Filipino living while proactively positioning its communities for long-term vision and generational value.

With a knack for identifying locations ideal for Filipinos to build their futures, Vista Land foresees the province of Iloilo as the next big thing in the Visayas as it brings to life Georgia, an integrated community spanning more than 500 hectares of prime land across the towns of Oton, Pavia, and San Miguel.

Georgia, a prime Vista Estates development, is themed after the American state and its namesake, known for its contrasting yet complementary cityscapes. Mention Georgia and its iconic cities—Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta—immediately come to mind. While Savannah and Augusta are known for their lush gardens, stately mansions, and tranquil lakes, Atlanta boasts an urban and progressive atmosphere, with skyscrapers, paved highways, and a thriving business, arts, and culture scene. This perfect synergy of suburban and enterprise is the blueprint for Georgia, destined to become Iloilo’s biggest lifestyle destination.

Georgia is building horizontal and vertical residences alongside a central lifestyle hub. The nature-inspired estate will cocoon an interactive nexus named Atlanta, a tribute to the bustling city next door, and its residents’ dreams for trendy lifestyle choices. It will be complete with a Vista Mall, a hotel, and mixed-use towers.

Savannah is the more neighborly node, much like the Georgian city it is inspired by. It offers house-and-lot developments, a football field, and the St. Padre Pio Church, within the development. The building style of Savannah will pay homage to the colonial architecture and scenic landscapes well-preserved in the Deep South.

The third district, named Augusta, will feature condominium properties, aptly called Augusta Residences, and commercial strips modeled after the well-loved city, where rows of restaurants serve soul-satisfying cuisine, and novel retail concepts combine the best of fashion and lifestyle.

Brookwood Lane in Savannah offers a thriving community designed for modern families and investors. Brookwood provides a variety of premium house-and-lot properties in a secure and strategically located neighborhood. Crafted for comfort, convenience, and investment potential, this newest residential enclave presents an exceptional opportunity to experience elevated living in the Heart of the Philippines.

Crest by Crown Asia rises to a new level of residential prestige in Georgia. Crest is a prime enclave offering house-and-lot properties within a grand master planned development. It provides an exceptional living experience, ideal for those seeking prestige, security, and timeless sophistication in a highly sought-after location.

Harland Place by Crown Asia is set to rise in Georgia, catering to upwardly mobile homebuyers and investors. The community is advanced by expanding access through the Iloilo International Airport and the Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway.

