Robert Sarvida tops SUGBU bowling tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off hosting a successful national-level open championship, the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) resumed its regular tournament last Sunday, July 13, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Robert Sarvida emerged as the overall champion after scoring 209 pinfalls in the shootout round, edging Thailand-bound Jomar Jumapao and veteran bowler Romy Mauro, who tallied 189 and 178 pinfalls, respectively.

This wasn’t the first time Sarvida won a SUGBU shootout tournament as last May, he also clinched one of its titles.

Sarvida first made waves in Division B, where he topped the qualifying round with a four-game series total of 798 pinfalls.

He outscored Lemuel Paquibut (765) and Mel Fines (756), who finished second and third, respectively.

In Division A, Jumapao who will represent SUGBU in an upcoming international tournament in Thailand alongside Aui Padawan and GJ Buyco, with support from Bowler X topped the qualifiers with 893 pinfalls.

He outclassed Richard Turner (839) and John Gasataya (814).

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old Mauro, a multi-time shootout champion, led Division C’s qualifiers with 693 pinfalls.

He narrowly beat Tessie Dante (692), while Flor Hodgkinson took third place with 671. /csl

