Mandaue City Council unites, no majority or minority bloc in 17th SP

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod of Mandaue City has decided not to form a majority and minority bloc. Instead, all council members agreed to equally distribute chairmanships across its 30 standing committees.

The council said the decision to share leadership responsibilities aims to foster unity and cooperation, regardless of political party affiliation.

Councilor Jimmy Lumapas was named floor leader as the most senior member of the council. He also heads three committees: Civil Service and Government Reorganization, Rules and Privileges, and Social Services.

Councilor Joel Seno holds several key chairmanships, including the Committees on Appropriations, Education, Good Government, Foreign and Domestic Relations, Laws and Ordinances, and Public Works. He is also vice chair in several other committees, making him one of the busiest members of the council.

Councilor Andreo Ouano-Icalina chairs the Committees on Agriculture and Police, Fire and Penology. He also serves as vice chair of the Committees on Human Rights and NGO/PO Accreditation.

Councilor Cesar Cabahug Jr. leads the Committees on Environmental Protection and Transportation and Public Utilities, and is vice chair of the Committees on Social Services and Barangay Affairs.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar chairs the Committees on City Assets and Women and Family, and is vice chair of the Committees on Police, Fire and Penology, and Environmental Protection.

Councilor Raul Cabahug V heads the Committees on Health and Hospital Services and Human Rights, and serves as vice chair of the Committees on Education and Information and Communications Technology.

Councilor Eugene Andaya chairs the Committees on Disaster Risk Reduction and Economic Enterprise, and is vice chair of Civil Service, Trade and Industry, and several others.

Councilor Jesus Arcilla Jr. was assigned as chair of the Committees on Energy, Market and Abattoir, and Public Works and Infrastructure. He also serves as vice chair of the Committees on Cooperatives and Planning and Development.

Councilor Benjamin Basiga chairs the Committees on Cooperatives and Market and Abattoir, and is vice chair of Health, Energy, and Women and Family.

Councilor Fritz Villamor was designated chair of the Committees on ICT and Planning, Development and Socialized Housing. He also serves as vice chair of Labor and Employment, Youth and Sports, and Tourism and Culture.

Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra holds the chairmanship of the Committees on Labor and Employment, Tourism and Culture, and Trade and Industry. She also serves as vice chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Councilor Carlo Pontico Fortuna leads the Committees on Foreign and Domestic Relations and Laws and Ordinances. He is also vice chair of the Committee on Good Government.

Liga ng mga Barangay President Dante Borbajo chairs the Committees on Barangay Affairs and NGO/PO Accreditation, and is vice chair of the Committees on Disaster Risk Reduction and Economic Enterprise.

SK Federation President Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as was appointed chair of the Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

Fortuna said the council’s decision to share responsibilities was a mutual agreement.

“We decided magtinabangay naman ta, to collaborate and to work with the administration. So, walay minority, walay majority,” said Fortuna.

(We decided to help one another, to collaborate, and to work with the administration. So there’s no minority or majority.)

“For me, it is quite historical sa Sanggunian, nagkahiusa despite the fact nga we belong to different parties but we decided to work together for the good of Mandaue. We aggreed to support the appointment of Mayor Ouano,” he added.

(For me, this is quite historical for the council — we united despite belonging to different parties, and we decided to work together for the good of Mandaue. We agreed to support the appointment of Mayor Ouano.)

While there is no formal majority or minority bloc, Fortuna clarified that there will still be differing opinions. The council agreed that discussions on contentious matters will be handled through caucuses before regular sessions to keep official proceedings orderly.

The 17th SP believes that this setup will encourage better coordination, smoother sessions, and a more united approach to policymaking for the city of Mandaue. /csl

