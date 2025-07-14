USPF, CIT-U pull off huge upsets in V-League men’s volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats pulled off major upsets in the V-League Visayas men’s division, stunning favored opponents on Sunday, July 13, at the Eladio Villa Memorial Gymnasium in Lahug.

USPF took down the defending Cesafi men’s volleyball champions, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, in a thrilling five-set comeback win, 24-26, 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-7.

Tournament scoring leader Jasper Judilla powered the Panthers with 20 points built on 17 kills.

He now leads the league with 42 total points. He got ample support from Spencer Carcueva, who scored 16 points including 13 attacks, while John Valerio and Ben Villabito chipped in 14 points each. Valerio dominated at the net with six blocks.

Despite the loss, UC had solid performances from Quiades Labos (16 points), Mauikyle Monceda (13), and Ronel Palacios (11), but their offense faltered in the crucial fifth set.

CIT-U also pulled off a shocker by outlasting the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in another five-set war, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-12.

Sherwien Bawang exploded for a match-high 26 points, including 23 kills, to spearhead the Wildcats’ victory. Ehdrienne Suarez and Shem Rosal backed him up with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Kient Astorga added 18 points, strengthening his hold as the second-leading scorer in the tournament with 40 total points.

USJ-R’s Ryan Enojo led all scorers with 23 points on 21 kills, a block, and an ace in a losing effort.

Women’s division

In the women’s division, the USJ-R Lady Jaguars cruised to a straight-set win over CIT-U, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14.

League scoring leader Rachel Tecson and Julienne Gadingan both scored nine points to pace USJ-R, while Christle Tamayo added seven. Despite the loss, CIT-U’s Alexandria Marie Mordize tallied 11 points to lead the Lady Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the defending Cesafi champions University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors swept the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18.

USC’s balanced attack was led by Alyssah Diez, who dropped 18 points, while Angel Galinato and Ghanna Suan scored nine apiece. UP Cebu got seven points each from Jade Raterta and Nhycole Casinillo.

In the other women’s match, the UC Lady Webmasters edged host USPF in four close sets, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23.

Leady Rule, the league’s third-best scorer, erupted for 21 points all on attacks and had seven excellent digs. Rhea Parejo, Sharmyl Sestoso, and Glaiza Santusidad also stepped up with 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

USPF’s Cherish Dayame, the second-leading scorer in the women’s division, led her team with 17 points in the losing effort. /csl

