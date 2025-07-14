Cebu’s Apple Rubin shines in Ozamiz Open Chess Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Apple Rubin, one of Cebu’s rising chess stars, made a strong impression in the high school division of the recently concluded Asenso Ozamiz Open Chess Tournament, held over the weekend in Ozamiz City.

Competing in a largely male-dominated field, the 16-year-old Rubin held her own against 120 participants, including several titled players. The pride of Toledo City, Rubin finished fourth overall with 7.0 points after nine grueling rounds. She also emerged as the tournament’s top female woodpusher in her division.

Rubin, a silver medalist in this year’s Palarong Pambansa and a gold medalist at the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships in 2024, made a last-minute decision to join the tournament. According to the Cebu School of Chess, she rushed to Cebu City the night before to catch a ferry bound for Ozamiz.

It was a bold move that paid off.

READ: Apple Rubin finishes 22nd ASEAN+ Age-group Chess standard tilt with a commendable outing

Rubin opened her campaign with a win over Ernesto Aranes III, then absorbed a second-round loss to Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Janin Querequere. She quickly recovered, notching three straight wins against Ethan James Ratunil, Xian Caneos, and Deric Jornales.

In the sixth round, Rubin fell to eventual champion FIDE Master (FM) Alekhine Nouri but bounced back once again, closing out her run with victories over Jeshua Lagunay, AFM Farhan Mahdali, and Gabriel Kurt Dayrit.

FM Christian Gian Arca entered the tournament as the heavy favorite, while Nouri came in riding a four-tournament win streak dating back to his San Carlos City title. Also in the mix were Adrian Keith Ilar, a local standout and former Ozamiz champion, along with FEU recruits Joemel Narzabal and Quarl Maverick Vera Cruz.

Despite the tough field, Rubin proved she could hold her ground, further establishing herself as one of the country’s most promising young chess talents. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP