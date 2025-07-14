Mandaue City to use vouchers to fix salary delays for JO, COS workers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — In a bid to address delays in the release of salaries for Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) employees, the Mandaue City government will implement a voucher system aimed at streamlining payroll processing.

During the City Council’s regular session on Monday, July 14, appointed City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on and City Legal Officer Atty. Sarah Lisa Abella formally appeared before the council to seek concurrence.

When asked about the priorities of his office, Malig-on identified payroll efficiency as one of his key focus areas and that of Mayor Thadeo Jonkie Ouano, especially following reports of salary delays during the transition period. Some JO and COS workers reportedly waited up to two months to receive their pay.

According to Malig-on, one of the main bottlenecks was traced to the Accounting Office, where issues in payroll documentation slowed down the approval process.

READ: Mayor Ouano discusses city hospital upgrade with health, DPWH officials

To resolve this, the city will implement the voucher system, which allows payroll to proceed even if certain employees have incomplete documents. Under this system, only those with missing or problematic requirements will be processed separately, rather than returning the entire payroll to the originating department and other offices for correction.

“So, the rest can continue, dili maapektuhan,” said Malig-on.

(So, the rest can continue and won’t be affected.)

Employees with incomplete documents will still receive their salaries, but through a separate voucher and at a later date than those with complete documentation.

Department heads have been instructed to advise their staff to prepare payrolls in advance and ensure that all supporting documents are complete and accurate.

The administration has also asked for patience and understanding as improvements are rolled out. Malig-on said adjustments may take one to two months, especially during the transition and with new signatories now in place.

The implementation of the voucher system is expected to prevent similar delays in the future and ensure that employees receive their salaries on time.

“Once the operation stabilizes, we can guarantee that it is much faster than before. Ang gusto gani sa mayor half sa time—kung sauna two months, it should be one month or less,” said Malig-on.

(Once operations stabilize, we can guarantee it will be much faster than before. The mayor even wants it done in half the time—if it used to take two months, it should now be one month or less.) /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP