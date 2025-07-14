Chao Sy Stable boxers set to dominate ‘Fist of Fury 8’ in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fighters under the Chao Sy Boxing Stable are gearing up for an all-out war when they take center stage in the much-anticipated “Fist of Fury 8: Philippines vs. Japan” boxing card on August 16 at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Undefeated Juni Bert Bantay (8-0, 1KO) headlines the event in a clash against Japan’s Haroki Miyamoto (2-0, 2KOs) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Youth super featherweight title.

Speaking during the July 12 press conference, Bantay vowed to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance in his first title shot.

“Maningkamot gyud ko makuha ang belt kay mao ni akong damgo. Championship fight ni, dili gyud ni sayangon. Malingaw gyud ang tanang manan-aw, kay sinumbagay gyud ni,” said Bantay, promising a war in the ring.

(I’ll really work hard to win the belt because this is my dream. This is a championship fight—I won’t waste it. The crowd will surely enjoy it because this will be an all-out brawl.)

This marks Miyamoto’s first bout on Philippine soil and his first against a Filipino opponent, adding excitement to the main event.

Also seeing action is Bantay’s stablemate Jemuel Aranas (7-2, 4KOs) of Carcar City, who takes on Kiyoto Narukami (5-1, 2KOs) of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team. They’ll battle for a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) title.

Aranas said he’s motivated to make the most of this rare chance to fight in a big event close to home.

“Dako kaayo ni nga oportunidad para nako. Sa mga fans, expect gyud nga mag-binukbukay mi. Paningkamotan gyud namo ni,” said Aranas.

(This is a huge opportunity for me. To the fans—expect a slugfest. We’ll give it our best.)

Meanwhile, Vicente Unidos (4-1, 3KOs) is eager to bounce back after a close decision loss to Chinese boxer Tuohatasen Sailibieke last June 28 at the Tinago Sports Complex. He faces fellow Filipino Kenneth Albino for the vacant Games and Amusements Board (GAB) 118-pound title.

“Kinahanglan gyud ko modaog. Gusto namo ipakita nga sulit ang ilang tan-aw. Lingaw gyud ni nga sinumbagay,” Unidos said.

(I really need to win. We want to show the fans that this is worth watching. It will be an entertaining fight.)

“Labi na motivated mi kay nakita namo ang suporta ug passion sa among promoter, si Sir Chao Sy. Grabe ang iyang tabang ug gasto para makahatag ug nindot nga event.”

(We’re even more motivated because we see the support and passion of our promoter, Sir Chao Sy. He’s done so much and spent a lot just to give us a great event.)

“Fist of Fury 8” is the latest installment in Sy’s commitment to bringing quality boxing to Cebu while giving rising talents a platform to shine. /csl

