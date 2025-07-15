Cebu nominated for world’s ‘Most Desirable Region’ award by UK magazine

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu has been nominated in the Most Desirable Region (worldwide) category by the United Kingdom based Wanderlust — the longest-running travel magazine in the UK — for the 24th Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.

It is one of three prestigious categories where the Philippines secured nominations — the other two are the Philippines for “Most Desirable Country” (worldwide) award and and Palawan in the “Most Desirable Island” (worldwide) award.

READ: Cebu named among world’s best islands again

According to the Department of Tourism, these nominations mark a significant recognition for the country in the global state.

Additionally, the Philippines is eligible to win in several subcategories, including Culture and Heritage, Nature and Wildlife, Adventure, Gastronomy, and Sustainability.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco expressed gratitude for the nominations, calling them a testament to the country’s natural beauty, rich culture, and the warmth of its people.

READ: This tourist spot in PH has been named the world’s best island to visit

“I would personally like to call on once again our fellow Filipinos, as well as our foreign friends, to show love for the Philippines by choosing it in the upcoming 24th Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards,” she said.

Voting is open to the public at wanderlusttravelawards.com until Oct. 27, 2025.

The results will be announced during the awards ceremony on Nov. 5, 2025, at the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom. (PNA)

