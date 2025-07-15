cdn mobile

Cebu nominated for world’s ‘Most Desirable Region’ award by UK magazine

Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards: Philippines, Palawan also secure nominations

By: Ma. Teresa Montemayor - Philippine News Agency July 15,2025 - 06:00 AM

VOTE FOR PH. The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday (July 14, 2025) says the Philippines is one of the top contenders in the “Most Desirable Country” (worldwide) category at the 24th Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards. It urged Filipinos worldwide to vote for the Philippines to win and receive awards on Nov. 5, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Infographic courtesy of the DOT)

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu has been nominated in the Most Desirable Region (worldwide) category by the United Kingdom based Wanderlust — the longest-running travel magazine in the UK — for the 24th Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.

It is one of three prestigious categories where the Philippines secured nominations — the other two are the Philippines for “Most Desirable Country” (worldwide) award and and Palawan in the “Most Desirable Island” (worldwide) award.

According to the Department of Tourism, these nominations mark a significant recognition for the country in the global state.

Additionally, the Philippines is eligible to win in several subcategories, including Culture and Heritage, Nature and Wildlife, Adventure, Gastronomy, and Sustainability.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco expressed gratitude for the nominations, calling them a testament to the country’s natural beauty, rich culture, and the warmth of its people.

“I would personally like to call on once again our fellow Filipinos, as well as our foreign friends, to show love for the Philippines by choosing it in the upcoming 24th Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards,” she said.

Voting is open to the public at wanderlusttravelawards.com until Oct. 27, 2025.

The results will be announced during the awards ceremony on Nov. 5, 2025, at the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom. (PNA)

TAGS: Cebu, Palawan, Philippines, Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, Wanderlust Travel Magazine
