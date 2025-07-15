Marcos: Malampaya Phase 4 key for cheaper, reliable power supply

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday conveyed his administration’s full support for the Malampaya Phase 4 drilling operations, calling the project critical to ensuring an affordable and stable power supply for millions of Filipinos.

In a Facebook post, Marcos emphasized the urgency of tapping new gas reserves as existing resources in the Malampaya gas field — which currently supplies about 20 percent of Luzon’s power — continue to dwindle.

“Malampaya powers 20 percent of Luzon’s electricity. Powering our homes, schools, hospitals, offices, and factories. But those reserves are running low,” the President said.

“That’s why Phase IV drilling is now underway to tap new wells and keep the power flowing so our people will have cheaper and reliable electricity.”

Marcos personally conducted an aerial inspection of the Noble Viking drilling rig to monitor ongoing operations, underscoring the administration’s commitment to energy security.

“I flew over the Noble Viking today to see the progress first-hand and to show the government’s full support in getting this project done on time,” he said.

The Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project, located off the coast of Palawan, is the country’s only indigenous source of natural gas.

It has fueled several gas-fired power plants in Batangas since 2001, contributing significantly to the Luzon grid and helping reduce dependence on imported fuel.

While accelerating the shift to renewable energy, Marcos stressed that natural gas remains a vital part of the country’s transition strategy.

“As we expand our use of renewable energy, natural gas will continue to power homes, keep prices steady and secure our supply,” he said.

Phase 4 of the Malampaya project aims to develop new wells to extend the facility’s life and sustain its output.

If successful, the output from the new wells could extend Malampaya’s operations by 2034, up from the current projection of 2029. (PNA)

