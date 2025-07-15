Habagat to continue to bring rains over parts of PH on Tuesday

cdn mobile

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency July 15,2025 - 07:22 AM

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Several regions and provinces are forecast to experience rains caused by the prevailing southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail across Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, and Southern Leyte, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate coastal waters are forecast across extreme Northern Luzon.

The rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a tropical cyclone located 1,925 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 3 a.m.

The LPA is not expected to enter PAR, PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina said. (PNA)

