Archival sets December deadline for Pulangbato bridge completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. vowed to complete the Pulangbato bridge by December this year.

This follows a site inspection that revealed not just the stalled construction but the life-threatening reality faced daily by locals, many of whom rely on a precarious bamboo footbridge to reach schools, homes, and neighboring barangays.

“Gusto nato nga mahuman na na; pinaskohan na nato sa mga tawo sa mountain barangay,” Archival said in a recent interview.

(We want that to be completed; that will be our Christmas gift to the people in the mountain barangay.)

On July 13, Archival visited the area just hours after a 21-year-old hiker reportedly drowned at a nearby waterfall in Barangay Budlaan. The hiker was swept away by a swollen river during heavy rains. Three other hikers were rescued after being stranded overnight on boulders.

Archival said the incident highlights broader public safety concerns stemming from inaccessible and unsafe routes in upland areas.

“Dili ta ganahan nga naa nasay sunod nga madisgrasya,” he said.

(We don’t want that there will be an accident that will happen)

“Ang tubig musaka, maigo gyud ang bridge,” Archival said.

(When the water rises, the bridge would really be affected.)

Decades of delay, lives at risk

The reinforced deck girder bridge connecting Sitio Candarong to Tanay Road in Barangay Pulangbato was destroyed by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Despite a P24-million contract awarded in 2023, the project has remained unfinished, part of what Archival described as a 20-year problem for residents in Pulangbato and surrounding barangays like Pit-os, Guba, Agsungot, Lusaran, and Sirao.

The situation worsened after the project’s first contractor, SBD Builders Inc., failed to meet deadlines. As of July, work was only 36.02 percent complete, far behind schedule and with a “negative slippage” of 63.98 percent, according to barangay officials.

Archival cited the contractor’s lack of equipment and poor performance, including its controversial involvement in the Cebu City Sports Center track oval project, as key reasons for the contract’s termination.

Emergency declaration, slow progress

In response to persistent barangay calls, the Cebu City Council previously declared a state of emergency in Pulangbato on April 30, 2025, to fast-track the halted project. An additional P28 million was also approved to cover rising material costs, as only P17 million remained from the original budget.

However, while the emergency declaration allows for faster procurement, the City Council expressed reservations amid concerns over accountability and past controversies involving emergency funds under former Mayor Michael Rama.

As of this week, the project remains idle. A new contractor has already been identified through a rebidding process, but no Notice to Proceed (NTP) has been issued.

“Ang akong tan-awon karon mao gyud ang NTP (What I will look into now is the NTP),” Archival said. He is scheduled to meet with the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) this week to clarify the timeline and ensure the contractor is ready to mobilize.

Accountability

The mayor’s renewed push reflects growing public frustration over the city government’s slow response to urgent infrastructure needs, especially in disaster-prone and underserved upland areas.

Archival said his administration is determined to closely monitor the project moving forward.

“Two years na nga delay ang project, pero kaning problema sa bridge kay 20 years na (That is a 2 year delay of the project, but this problem of the bridge is already 20 years),” he said. “Dili na puwede nga padayon ta’g hulat (It cannot be because we will continue to wait).”

