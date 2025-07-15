Mayor Archival to blacklist Cebu Bus Rapid Transit contractor over missed deadline

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is taking aim at the embattled Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) contractor and pushing for urgent reforms.

This follows mounting delays that have placed the multibillion-peso project under threat of failure, and under scrutiny from the World Bank.

Archival recently confirmed that Package 1 of the CBRT, covering 2.38 kilometers from Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Provincial Capitol, missed its June 30 deadline.

The delay prompted the World Bank, a key lender, to classify the project’s implementation as “unsatisfactory” and “at high risk,” raising fears that the funding could be withdrawn before the loan expires in 2026.

“They only gave promises. They kept nodding but couldn’t deliver,” Archival said in a phone interview. “Here in the City Government, I will really blacklist that contractor; they will not be able to enter the city.”

The contractor, China-based Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., began civil works in early 2023. However, progress has remained sluggish despite multiple extensions, missed deadlines, and repeated complaints about lack of manpower and oversight on the ground.

Archival, who took office on July 1, said he will formally submit a report to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) this week detailing the delays, project bottlenecks, and recommended actions.

The CBRT is a national government project, funded through a P28.78-billion loan package co-financed by the World Bank and the French Development Agency.

‘High risk of failure’

The World Bank’s July 1 implementation report warned that the CBRT, launched in 2014 and originally due for partial operation by 2023, may not deliver “a substantial amount of balance activities” before the $141-million loan closes in September 2026.

From its original P16.3-billion price tag, the project’s budget has ballooned to nearly P29 billion, with less than 10 percent of physical works accomplished as of mid-2025.

“Ever since I was a councilor, I have been supporting the CBRT, and until now, I am still pushing for it,” Archival said. “But the progress is too slow. The World Bank is already worried.”

The mayor said he was informed that World Bank officials will meet with the DOTr, the Cebu City Government, and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to discuss the project’s status and next steps.

Baricuatro, he added, has expressed her full support for the CBRT moving forward.

Contractor in hot water

Archival revealed that Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group had previously assured him of completing Package 1 by June 30.

That commitment, however, has gone unfulfilled, he said. He noted that even the center-island stations and sidewalk infrastructure remain incomplete.

“Kung di sila makadeliver (If they cannot deliver), then they should no longer be awarded future phases,” he said.

He criticized the apparent lack of workers on-site, particularly during his latest inspection, and raised the possibility that the project suffered from weak supervision under the previous administration.

While the contractor falls under the DOTr, Archival said the Cebu City Government can exercise its power to bar the company from participating in any city-initiated projects.

Design deviations, alignment issues

The CBRT has also drawn criticism from city officials, including Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who called the project’s rerouted alignment a “mess” that prioritizes commercial zones over high-ridership areas.

“The original BRT was designed to serve people, not businesses,” said Osmeña, referring to the shift from the intended Talamban-Bulacao route to the now-expanded Package 1 segment between Ayala Center and SM City Cebu.

He also questioned the exclusion of pedestrian overpasses, the construction of a walkway to the Cebu Port, and the inclusion of design elements by renowned furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, raising possible conflict-of-interest concerns.

Heritage roadblocks, delays

In June 2024, the CBRT faced a fresh hurdle when then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the suspension of construction near the Fuente Osmeña Circle and the Capitol building. Heritage concerns were cited, delaying civil works for several weeks.

This forced CBRT officials to announce an “indefinite delay” in Package 1, which was originally slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The mayor is now reviewing the status of Right-of-Way (ROW) acquisitions and planning to reconvene the Technical Working Committee to evaluate operations and determine the feasibility of a dry run.

“First week of July, makasuway nata og padagan og bus. Suway lang ba, para matan-aw nato og masangko ba ang bus sa station,” Archival said in a previous interview.

He expressed his intent to initiate limited test runs even amid incomplete infrastructure.

