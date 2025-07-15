COA flags hiring of 92 consultants in Cebu City Hall

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 15,2025 - 10:35 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – State auditors questioned the decision of the Cebu City Government to appoint 92 consultants in 2024.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its Annual Audit Report, revealed that consultancy contracts amounting to P19.8 million that the city government entered last year suffered from multiple procedural and documentary deficiencies, raising concerns on compliance with procurement laws.

City Hall engaged a total of 122 consultants across various departments, including the Office of the Mayor, Legislative Department, and the Cebu City Medical Hospital (CCMC).

READ: COA says Cebu City lacks cash reserves for Singapore-like vision

However, upon review of the contracts, amounting to a total of P32.8 million, of which P7.7 million remains unpaid, the auditors uncovered lapses that could render the contracts questionable under the Government Procurement Reform Act (Republic Act No. 9184).

Vague and generic responsibilities

Among the key findings auditors reported were the hiring of two consultants for roles unrelated to their professional background or expertise.

They also flagged the decision of the city government to appoint 14 consultants for ‘vague and generic responsibilities’ such as ‘planning and coordination.’ The city spent P3,896,621.85 for the hiring of these 14 consultants alone.

These functions, according to COA, could be performed by regular employees.

Furthermore, they pointed out that 12 more consultants apparently did not perform work that met the standards of “highly technical” or “policy-determining” services.

Another consultant’s task also overlapped with the City Protocol Office, leading to redundancy and unnecessary expense.

COA also questioned why 87 contracts, worth over P17.3 million, were signed after the services had already started, with P2.8 million paid despite the absence of legally binding agreements at the time.

“The timing of the contract signing is crucial for the contract’s effectivity as it marks the point at which the contract becomes legally binding,” auditors explained.

‘Necessity & urgency’

COA warned that such practices violate the principles of transparency, accountability, and proper documentation in government procurement.

Services rendered without perfected contracts may not legally obligate the city to pay, they explained.

The city government, in response, defended some decisions, citing the urgency of services.

Additionally, the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) committed to streamline the hiring of consultants in the future.

They vowed to review the qualifications and terms of the cited contracts, seek clarifications from end-user departments, and possibly issue amendments or terminate unjustified consultancy engagements.

Nevertheless, COA reiterated that while the value of consultancy work is acknowledged, all engagements must strictly comply with procurement rules to protect public funds from irregularities.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP