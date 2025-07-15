Visayan Electric residential rate up by P0.24/kWh for July-August billing

Residential customers of Visayan Electric will experience an increase of P0.24 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in their July–August electricity bills.

This raises the overall residential rate to P11.27/kWh, up from last month’s P11.03/kWh. For a household consuming 200 kWh, this translates to an additional P48 in their monthly bill.

This month’s rate hike is attributed to the increase in generation charges due to higher electricity prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), a platform where electricity is bought and sold. Additionally, a spike in transmission rates contributed to the overall increase in residential rates.

With this, Visayan Electric reminds its consumers to practice energy conservation to help manage electricity bills and reduce overall consumption. The electric utility is also urging customers who have ongoing or upcoming construction activities near power lines to coordinate with the company ahead of time. This allows Visayan Electric to assess potential risks and implement the necessary safety measures to prevent accidents.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, we strongly encourage the public to inform us of any construction projects near our power lines,” said Visayan Electric OIC-President and General Manager, Mark Kindica.

“Working near power infrastructure can be dangerous without proper precautions, and we want to help keep everyone safe.”

Customers may contact Visayan Electric through its hotline at 230-8326 or via its official Facebook page to request assistance or risk assessment related to construction near power lines.