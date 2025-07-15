Cebu City Legal Office blows whistle on massive tax assessment fraud

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sweeping investigative report from the Cebu City Legal Office (CCLO) has revealed “gross illegality” in the large-scale increase of real property market values through a scheme that bypassed official valuation systems.

This is allegedly leading to inflated tax declarations and compromised taxpayer rights.

The findings, outlined in SP Resolution No. 16-3957-2025, are set to be formally presented before the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod in its regular session today, Tuesday, July 15, at 2 p.m.

In a May 21 report endorsed to former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and the City Council, the legal office called on city officials to confront what it described as a “systemic fraud harming taxpayers,” tied to unauthorized overrides in the city’s computerized Real Property Tax System (AS400).

“Silence and inaction are not options when the integrity of our systems is at stake,” wrote Lawyer Luigine Christi Chan, Attorney III, who led the probe.

The report was approved by City Attorney Santiago Ortiz Jr.

READ: Delay in updated property tax law in Cebu City sought

Illegal override scheme uncovered

At the center of the controversy is an “override” function introduced into the AS400 Real Property Tax System between 2022 and 2023, reportedly under pressure from then-officials, including former Acting City Treasurer and Fiscal Reforms Assistant Lawyer Jerone Castillo and former City Assessor Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell.

This override allowed the system-generated market values, normally based on the city’s approved ordinance and guided by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) standards, to be replaced by values declared by property owners themselves.

Unlike the official schedule of market values, which is established through a formal, standardized process to ensure fairness and uniformity, owner-declared values are not independently verified. As a result, some tax assessments reportedly increased by more than 1,000 percent, imposing an excessive and unjust financial burden on taxpayers.

Legal officers emphasized that this practice violates the Local Government Code, which clearly mandates that market values for tax purposes must be set through ordinances enacted by the local legislative body, not based on owner declarations, which are intended solely for data gathering.

READ: Tax reform, better ‘golden visa’ pushed

The reliance on owner-declared values undermines the integrity and fairness of the tax system because these declarations can be inflated, whether intentionally or due to misunderstanding, without the safeguards of independent appraisal and legal approval.

In light of these findings, the City Legal Office has called for all affected tax declarations based on the override scheme to be declared null and void. They also urged a thorough review of administrative and criminal liabilities for those responsible for implementing and perpetuating this illegal practice.

Taxpayer rights compromised

The report said many taxpayers were unaware of the inflated assessments and therefore missed the 60-day window to file formal appeals before the Local Board of Assessment Appeals (LBAA).

Others withheld payment in protest but lacked legal remedies.

Because of this, the legal office recommended:

Immediate information campaigns and help desks to assist affected taxpayers

Executive action to protect those who missed the appeal window

Reassessment based on legal values, to take effect 90 days after invalidation of the illegal assessments

Legislation to declare override-based assessments void from the beginning

“To leave such irregularities hidden and unresolved would undermine the principles of accountability, transparency, and justice that form the foundation of good governance,” the report emphasized.

Political, legal fallout looms

The override scheme, reportedly implemented through “verbal instructions” and even “post-it notes,” bypassed the technical safeguards built into the AS400 system.

The move caused friction within the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS), whose head was among those removed pending further investigation.

The legal office also cautioned that tax refunds are legally complicated, as collected revenues have already been distributed across the city’s general fund, barangays, and special allocations.

Call to act

The City Legal Office urged the mayor, city treasurer, assessor, and legislative body to coordinate in correcting the illegal valuations, protecting taxpayer rights, and restoring credibility to the city’s fiscal governance.

“The City can no longer afford to turn a blind eye,” the report concluded, quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

The investigative findings are expected to trigger deliberations in the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod later today, with possible resolutions, legislation, or further investigation to follow.

This is a developing story.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP