Cebu City: Drunk man jailed for causing public disturbance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 54-year-old man landed in jail after he allegedly caused public disturbance during the wee hours on Tuesday, July 15.

Recordings from a nearby CCTV showed a drunk Gino Omega who was shouting and acting aggressively.

Moreover, a witness told responding police that Omega brandished and fired a still undermined caliber of firearm while outside of his home in Brgy. Hipodromo, Cebu City shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Law enforcers, however, failed to locate the gun that he allegedly used.

The incident was reported to the Mabolo Police Station more than an hour since Omega started to act aggressively or at around 1:25 a.m.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Omega said he had a heated argument with a brother, but he did not elaborate.

Omega added that it was his brother who called the police to request for assistance.

Mabolo police said in a report that while the brother does not intend to press charges, Omega, who is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station, will still have to face a complaint for alarm and scandal that will filed against him.

Alarm and scandal is a criminal offense under Republic Act No. 1196 that is punishable with arresto menor or imprisonment for one to 30 days or a fine of up to P40,000.

