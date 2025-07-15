Cebu motorcycle accidents: Japanese, 3 others hurt in Badian crashes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Japanese national and 3 others were injured in two separate road accidents involving motorcycles in a span of at least 8 hours in Badian town in southern Cebu on Monday, July 14.

At past 1 p.m. on that day, in Barangay Ginablan, a Japanese national was slightly injured after the motorcycle he was driving crashed at the side of the road after he lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and overshot a portion of the road.

Initial reports showed that the Japanese was thrown off his motorcycle and he landed hard on the pavement.

Medical emergency responders arrived, gave the Japanese first aid treatment and then rushed him to the hospital for further treatment.

About 8 hours later at 8:52 p.m. in Barangay Banhigan, two motorcycles collided causing them to crash on the road. The two drivers and a passenger were injured in the road collision.

Initial investigation showed that the crash happened after one of the motorcycles clipped the back of a motorcycle as he turned left. The collision threw the drivers and passenger from the motorcycle to the hard pavement.

The first motorcycle —a driver and a passenger — came from Barangay Manduyong and heading toward Barangay Calangcang while the 2nd motorcycle was turning left toward Barangay Banhigan when the 2nd motorcycle clipped the back of the 1st motorcycle.

Emergency responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Badian town responded to the call for assistance and gave first aid to the victims and then rushed them to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the emergency responders of the MDRRMO, the Japanese suffered cuts and bruises in his leg due to the crash.

The MDRRMO responders also said that only one of the three victims in the motorcycle collision in Barangay Banhigan, particularly the passenger of the first motorcycle involved in the crash, suffered a cut in the head and had to require three stitches to close the wound.

The drivers, who suffered only cuts and bruises, were later held by police for further investigation.

Badian is a municipality of the province of Cebu which is estimated to be 97 kilometers south of Cebu City.

