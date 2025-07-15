Youth group Batan-on Na Pud gives 500 Hagnaya students a head start

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Armed with backpacks, notebooks, and a spirit of service, youth volunteers from Batan-on Na Pud returned to the place where their mission first began.

This time, they served over 500 students at Hagnaya Integrated School in San Remigio, Cebu, on June 23.

The school supplies distribution drive marked the latest outreach by the grassroots, youth-led group. The initiative provided essential learning kits to students from Kindergarten to Junior High School, easing the financial burden on families and helping children start the new school year with confidence.

“We chose Hagnaya Integrated School because of its large and diverse student population,” said Joe Nel Becios, one of the group’s founding members.

What began eight years ago as a small effort to hand out notebooks and pencils to a few schoolchildren in Purok Agbate, Barangay Hagnaya, has now grown into a full-blown youth movement rooted in compassion, teamwork, and grassroots leadership.

Driven by young volunteers, powered by community

This year’s outreach was made possible through the efforts of dozens of local youth volunteers and support from partner organizations and donors.

The group’s active volunteer core, led by President Gladys Collantes, Maricar and Joel Aballe, Rodel and Jenjen Daffon, Jix and Mam Nelz Cuer, Bryan Valiente, Sophomore Becios, Christian Singuran, and others, organized the planning, packing, and distribution.

The event was also supported by the online community through social media fundraising and awareness efforts.

“We nurture a culture where every youth can be a changemaker,” Becios said.

Why the Filipino youth matter

Not just school kits, but hope

Parents, teachers, and school administrators expressed gratitude during the program, saying the outreach offered relief in the face of rising school expenses and inflation. Some families, they said, would have otherwise struggled to provide even the basics.

“Hundreds of children now start the school year equipped with supplies, and families often express how this support lightens their financial burden. The principal, teachers, and parents have testified live during the program about their appreciation for the organization’s generosity. These stories remind us why we do what we do,” Becios said.

The mission that keeps evolving

Batan-on Na Pud, which translates to “Youth Again,” started as a volunteer initiative in 2017. Over the years, it has grown into a multipurpose organization addressing not only education but also healthcare, environmental protection, youth development, and livelihood.

“Over time, our mission has matured, from education-focused drives, our mission has expanded into healthcare, environmental protection, youth development, and livelihood assistance. While our primary beneficiaries remain children and youth, we also respond to broader needs of vulnerable communities when possible,” he said.

Despite challenges in funding and logistics, the group has continued through donations from individuals and local businesses, backed by strong community relationships and volunteer commitment.

Growing a youth movement

Beyond its outreach activities, the group hopes to empower more young people to step up and serve. For Batan-on Na Pud, the ultimate goal is to create a generation of changemakers who believe that compassion and action go hand in hand.

In the future, the group dreams of evolving into a full-fledged youth foundation that can offer long-term development programs and build a center for youth and community empowerment across Northern Cebu.

“Our dream is to grow Batan-on Na Pud into a full-fledged youth foundation that offers consistent aid and builds development programs across Northern Cebu and beyond. Long-term, we aim to establish a center for youth and community empowerment—rooted in advocacy, action, and compassion,” Becios said. /csl

