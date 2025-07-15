8 Filipino seamen of ill-fated Eternity C now in PH custody – DFA

MANILA, Philippines – The eight Filipino seafarers rescued from the ill-fated M/V Eternity C are now under custody of the Philippine government, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

The eight disembarked at the port city of Jizan, Saudi Arabia and are currently under the care of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah, the Migrant Workers’ Office-Jeddah and their shipping agency.

READ: 5 Filipino seamen, 1 Indian rescued from attacked cargo ship in Red Sea

The seafarers are among the 21 Filipino crew members of the ship that sunk in the Red Sea after suffering a drone attack reportedly perpetrated by Houthi rebels.

They will undergo a mandatory medical assessment before their scheduled repatriation.

The agency, meanwhile, thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending visa considerations to the eight on humanitarian grounds.

Four people are presumed dead from the sea incident while six were reported abducted.

READ: Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack another ship in the Red Sea, killing 3

The Philippine government has yet to confirm the veracity of the report and the nationalities of fatalities.

In a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the rest of the Filipino crew remain unaccounted for.

READ: All 17 Filipino crew members of MV Magic Seas repatriated – DMW

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

Read Next

“Patuloy na nakikipag-ugnayan ang Department of Foreign Affairs sa Department of Migrant Workers at ating mga Pasuguan at Konsulado sa Gitnang Silangan, lalung-lalo na sa Riyadh, Jeddah, Manama, Muscat, Yemen, at pati na rin sa London, upang mailigtas at matukoy ang kalagayan ng mga Pilipinong tripulante na nadamay sa pag-atake sa barkong M/V Eternity C,” she said. (The Department of Foreign Affairs continues to coordinate with the Department of Migrant Workers and our embassies and consulates in the Middle East, especially in Riyadh, Jeddah, Manama, Muscat, Yemen, and also in London, to rescue and determine the situation of the Filipino crew members who were involved in the attack on the ship M/V Eternity C.)