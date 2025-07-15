Cebu capitol injects additional P180 million for hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol has injected fresh funds into the province’s 16 hospitals meant to improve operations.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Monday, July 14, announced the release of approximately P180.7 million to fund operations of the four Provincial Hospitals and 12 District Hospitals.

This will cover the hospitals’ expenses for the months of July and August.

“This substantial allocation aims to address the urgent need for medicines and medical supplies, ensuring that the province’s public hospitals are sufficiently equipped to provide accessible, quality, and timely healthcare services to every Sugboanon, particularly the underserved and vulnerable communities,” the provincial government said in a statement.

Enhancing the province’s healthcare services has been a key focus for Baricuatro’s administration.

During her first day in office last June 30, she ordered the allocation of additional P5 million for each hospital to boost their capacity in handling patients and providing medical care.

The Capitol has also ramped up hiring for healthcare workers needed to man all 16 hospitals. The province needed more than 1,600 employees to fill the vacancies.

