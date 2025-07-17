This most popular new emoji says it all

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From the humble beginnings of a smiley face to the over a thousand icons that we now have at our fingertips, emojis have already come a long way.

From merging numbers with symbols, to just simply clicking one icon to express our emotions or to send a message, emojis have really evolved over time.

And emojis don’t just decorate our messages, they most of the time define these. And today, July 17, we celebrate World Emoji Day.

In a fast-paced digital world, emojis have become a universal shorthand for everything we feel, think, and experience.

They help us clarify tone, add emotion, and help us say more with less.

According to Emojipedia, the go-to online reference for all things emoji—the “Face with Bags Under Eyes” has emerged as 2025’s most popular new emoji. And honestly, it does make sense.

This emoji perfectly captures that all-too-familiar mix of exhaustion, stress, and survival mode that so many of us relate to.

It’s raw, it’s real, and it says exactly what we don’t always have the words for.

But beyond just reflecting trends or moods, emojis have helped shape modern communication in ways we don’t always notice.

They’ve made messages more human, more expressive and sometimes, more fun.

When words seem to be so hard to say, a click of your emoji can save the day!

Tell us about your most favorite emoji, ka-Siloy!