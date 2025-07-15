Cebu City shooting: Man killed by 2 gunmen inside internet cafe in Suba

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 46-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen at past 4 a.m. inside an internet cafe in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Ricardo Igot, 46, a resident of Block 1, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Initial investigation showed that while the victim was surfing the internet, two men wearing black hoodies suddenly entered the internet cafe, pulled out guns and shot the unsuspecting victim several times in the body.

The two shooters hurriedly left the area after seeing the bloodied victim fall to the floor of the internet cafe.

Police, who arrived in the crime scene, found the wounded victim lying on the floor of the internet cafe.

They rushed him to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician declared the victim dead on arrival.

According to police, that the victim was allegedly involved in illegal drug trade in the area.

With this, police said they were investigating the possibility that the shooting attack was a drug-related killing.

Police also said that they were gathering more evidence and to find out who the shooters involved in the killing of the victim.

