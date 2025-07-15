HK-bound man caught at Cebu airport with over P1.1M undeclared cash 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 26-year-old Filipino man was intercepted at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on July 14, 2025, for attempting to leave the country with more than P1.1 million in undeclared cash.

According to the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group’s statement, X-ray operators noticed suspicious images in the man’s baggage that resembled bundles of money.

The unnamed passenger, a resident of Brgy. Basak, Cebu City, was scheduled to fly to Hong Kong when he was stopped during a routine security screening at the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) screening checkpoint at the departure area of MCIA’s Terminal 2.

Security personnel then flagged the item and escalated the matter to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered P1,149,000 in cash, which was well over the legal limit of P500,000 that can be carried out of the country without prior approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

When told about the situation, the passenger reportedly refused to sign a receipt acknowledging the confiscation of the baggage and later claimed ignorance of the regulation.

The seized amount was transferred to the Bureau of Customs’ office at the arrival area of the same terminal. Authorities said the money will be subjected to further investigation and proper processing.

According to the official BSP website, a person can bring in or take out of the Philippines up to USD 10,000 (or the same amount in another currency) without any special paperwork. This includes cash, traveler’s checks, money orders, and similar items. If the amount is more than USD 10,000, it must be declared in writing ahead of time using a foreign currency declaration form.

Transporting currency beyond the allowed limit without proper documentation can raise concerns about money laundering or other illicit activities, which is why routine screening procedures are in place to detect such attempts. /csl

