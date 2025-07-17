Where’s the most painful spots to get inked? Cebu tattoo artists share answers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In the world of tattoos, pain is part of the process, almost like a rite of passage.

And while every person has a different pain tolerance, most tattoo artists will agree: there are body parts that just hurt more than others.

In time for World Tattoo Day , we asked some of Cebu’s homegrown tattoo artists:

Which body parts hurt the most during a tattoo session and what should you know before getting one?

Their answers might make you think twice about your next placement or wear that pain badge with pride.

Coimax of Coimax Tattoo who has been in the industry for decades and is one of Cebu’s award-winning tattoo artists, was quick on his feet when sharing his answers with CDN Digital on where’s the most painful spot to get a tattoo.

“Based on my experience, kneecap, behind the kneecap, inner thigh, and the foot bridge are the most painful spots. These areas have high concentrations of nerves, thin skin, and are right next to bone,” he said.

So, if you’ve been thinking about an intricate ankle or kneecap design, brace yourself.

Wendell of Alon Tattoo has been in the industry long enough to share some painful facts about his job.

Facts, meaning parts of the body that makes you wince when getting inked.

“From both personal experience and client feedback, the ribs, upper inner arm, and fingers are definitely up there,” he said.

These areas are often mobile and sensitive making it extra painful.

Brian Señerpida of Atma Tattoo goes all out and says, it’s all about the bones! Brian, who also specializes on big pieces, can really attest to this pain scale.

“Ribs, spine, and hands. Or really, any area where the skin is thin or close to the bone—like elbows or kneecaps,” he said.

And from a tattoo artist’s point of view, he adds that the back, neck, and even the head are especially difficult spots to work on—not just for pain, but for technique and endurance.

The only rose among these thorns, Jing of jingandtonic.tattoo, says hands and ribs are among the most painful spots to get a tattoo.

From tattoos I’ve gotten: inner wrist, shoulder, ribs. Based on clients: hands, fingers, feet, and still—ribs,” she said.

Planning Your First Tattoo? Here’s What the Pros Have to Say:

A tattoo is more than just skin deep for others and for your artist. It is a symbol, a sign or a reminder that would last you a lifetime.

So, careful consideration of getting a tattoo is much needed.

For Coimax also put emphasis on both hygiene and readiness.

“Choose a reliable artist—look at their portfolio, not just their name. Make sure they know proper sanitation and tattoo basics. And as a client, be ready: rest well, eat a meal (carbs and sugar help!), and stay hydrated.”

Brian focuses more on the importance of picking the right artist for your tattoo.

“Pili ug artist nga kahibaw sa iyang gibuhat (Choose an artist who knows what he is doing). A skilled artist knows how to plan the design and placement well. During the session, experience matters—it helps reduce pain and ensures better results.”

Wendell, on the other hand, said it is important for someone who plans to get a tattoo to make the practical preparations.

“Research designs, choose a studio that specializes in your preferred style, and set a budget. Don’t rush.”

For Jing, it’s always a two-way street, which means that both the artist and client are responsible for the outcome and aftercare of the tattoo.

“Think about aftercare. A tattoo is a collaboration—the artist handles the design, but aftercare is up to the client. Healing properly is just as important.”

Whether it’s your first or tenth tattoo, placement, artist, and aftercare matter.

So before you book, ask yourself: Ready for the sting?